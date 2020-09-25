Les Copains RTW Spring 2021

For his second collection under the brand’s new owners Super Srl, creative director Yossi Cohen looked for continuity. With knitwear being the core of the business, he focused on marinière-flavored crochet pieces that nodded to the label’s handmade history and built a Provence, France-inspired theme around them.

He kept silhouettes wearable in a range of separates, such as navy-and-white-striped shirts and knits, denim pants and tailored jackets. Frilled frocks in paisley motifs added a bohemian accent to the lineup, while white tulle dresses were introduced for a more delicate, feminine touch.

It was all infused with ease and commercial appeal, although the lineup felt a bit repetitive.