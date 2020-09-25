Loro Piana RTW Spring 2021

Well-heeled and chic women who plan to spend next summer in exclusive, luxury destinations will find in the Loro Piana spring collection many covetable holiday looks. While sticking to its understated, sophisticated style, the brand also experimented with colors, embellishments and athletic touches.

Linen, cut for flared midi skirts, shorts and bowling shirts in a lovely sunset pink, was embroidered with a contrasting floral motif with a graphic appeal, while lightweight silk, treated with a waterproof finishing, was spun into timeless raincoats and a charming color-blocked anorak that was sporty in an Eighties way.

Knitted pajama-like sets, baby cashmere suits, as well as striped tops worn with coordinated skirts, were rendered in bright green, ginger yellow and turquoise. What a refreshing addition to Loro Piana’s typical neutral tones.