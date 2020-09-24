Luisa Beccaria RTW Spring 2021

Attending a Luisa Beccaria show would typically offer a row of young ladies sitting daintily in the brand’s frothy creations.

For spring, the Italian mother-daughter duo — since 2006, Beccaria designs alongside her daughter Lucilla Bonaccorsi — created a bucolic fashion film lensed by Lola Montes Schnabel at the family house in Castelluccio, a countryside location in the Noto, Sicily, area.

Both designers, as well as other family members including Beccaria’s mother who just turned 90, starred in the film. The choice was all but fortuitous.

When it comes to Beccaria, the narrative is always intertwined with her family story and circle of friends and that was the point for the spring collection, too: Dresses to pass down from one generation to the next.

During a preview, Beccaria stressed she wanted to distill her “vocabulary of fashion,” which is made up of embroidered dresses and billowing frocks dotted with vivid floral prints. “A fashion piece is successful when it withstand the test of time, when it turns into you best friend,” she said.

In the film, the Beccaria-Bonaccorsi family bake bread, distill almond milk and work in the garden wearing day dresses in an eyelet fabric peppered with delicate flower embroideries, or a striped redingote in stretch cotton.

Column-like chiffon dresses in dégradé shades of cobalt blue as well as a new lilac rendition of a 2005 puffy gown crafted from tulle were the more flamboyant options.

The charming film faded to black as a candlelit family dinner got under way.