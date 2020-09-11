Mantù RTW Spring 2021

When in 2009 Italian manufacturer Castor decided to launch its own brand, Mantù, the intent was to deliver commercially savvy, versatile collections to meet the real needs of modern women. Season after season, the label stuck to that mission by presenting lineups with inclusive fits and silhouettes, as well as attire for different types of occasions.

While Mantù mainly avoided taking risks by adopting a safe approach to design, for the spring 2021 season the label stepped on the gas and hit a refreshing balance between everyday wearability and stylistic desirability.

The collection combined carefully studied volumes and a vibrant color palette, spanning from fresh sorbets to bold tones of electric blue, emerald green and yellow.

Focused on a feminine, urban look, minimal yet flattering frocks and skirts featured knots creating sarong-inspired silhouettes, while skirts, shirts jackets layered on blouses embellished with exquisite draping, as well as zippered bombers and revisited capes with drawstring details at the collar were crafted from a technical silk faille with a tactile consistency and a shiny look.

One of the label’s signature pieces, the trench, was offered in a slick denim-like version with contrasting stitching framing the silhouette, while chunkier chains gave a contemporary twist to boucle little jackets and shirt dresses printed with abstract motifs.