Delving into the Mila Schön archives must be quite an experience, as it represents a nostalgic and very bourgeois idea of fashion.

Swedish designer Gunn Johansson, who in the span of a few seasons has plied a polished elegance, continued to reference the Sixties minimalist aesthetic.

For spring, she emphasized tuxedos, as well as double-face cotton, off-the-shoulder overcoats with clean lines. Johansson also revived wave patterns for A-line maxidresses in “slow silk,” a sustainable material, or as jacquard motifs recalling a lunar landscape on shimmering cocktail dresses.

Johansson described the late designer as subversive for her time, often wearing mismatched earrings on official occasions. The 2020 collection lacked that zing of the unexpected, but still exuded a luxurious minimalism, which feels relevant.