Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2021

This season, even Philipp Plein is thinking smaller.

Instead of one of his usual 2.5 million euro runway extravaganzas for 6,000 guests, he brought the super-yacht life to a short film shot on the coast of his hometown Monaco, and cleverly titled, “I Know What You Did Next Summer.” The nine minute-plus piece of vacation porn was still chock full of his favorite toys, including a Ragmar Icebreaker yacht, helicopter, jet ski, four-wheeler and leggy model cast, even if the collection was much scaled back (just 21 looks!).

“I love to entertain people, and since we were doing digital, I thought let me take you somewhere I can’t normally bring you in Milan in a venue,” Plein said, adding that the yacht is one of only a handful in the world that can break through ice for an adventure in the Antarctic. (No, he doesn’t own it, nor does he have a Ragmar collaboration.)

“I wanted to give people a glimpse into the future who are missing their summer trips and their friends,” he said of the narrative, featuring a group of refreshingly, not so scantily dressed women arriving on the spectacular boat for a day of lounging, playing on the water, cocktailing and dancing on a table to Guns n’ Roses, before the surprise arrival of — you guessed it — Plein himself.

A dagger-like stiletto stepping onto the tarmac aside, the collection was less in-your-face sexy and more “girls just want to have fun.” There was plenty of Plein-style logo comfort wear (hoodies with jeweled necklaces attached, leopard-print catsuits, leggings and tees, bike shorts, high-cut one-piece bathing suits, sneakers with jewel-faceted air pockets in the heels, and ortho-Velcro sandals with crystal skull logos resembling a certain style that already hit Instagram this summer from Chanel. Chunky chain necklaces and a black coat dress with gold buttons also nodded to Coco, while a scarfy neon leopard-print halter gown slit high on the leg, and black, long sleeve flared mini dress dripping crystal fringes also expressed the more reserved mood.

“I’m not this kind of party animal people think I am, but I have a lot of friends who miss going out and having fun,” said Plein, bemoaning that he hasn’t been able to go out — to the gym. “Everyone is dealing with a lot of negative things, so I wanted to create something happy. And hopefully, next summer things are going to be better.”