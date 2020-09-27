Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2021

Spring came with a breath of fresh air at Philosophy.

“Nowadays, I think that those doing this job are really realizing that it’s impossible to continue relying on old certainties,” designer Lorenzo Serafini said designer during a walkthrough the day ahead of the show. “The pandemic showed that what we know can change in a second, so I feel that it’s crucial for me to continue question myself, change my point of view and challenge my creativity.”

Embracing this open-minded vision, the designer approached the summer season with an edgier style, giving Philosophy a fresher, cooler attitude.

Stepping outside his comfort zone, Serafini set aside his super feminine and glamorous Eighties references and delivered a lineup that felt more contemporary, lively and interesting than previous efforts.

The collection referenced en-plein-air painting and gardening. Brush strokes appeared on rain boots, jeans, Bermudas and the collection’s signature lace-up bustier dresses. Inspired by the uniforms of traditional French painters, Serafini showed white cotton blouses with embroidered collars and bibs, while multicolor gingham on sheer frocks and linen bustier tops matched with shorts evoked the cheerful atmosphere of a picnic.

Savvy layering and feminine yet sassy silhouettes contributed to the success of a collection that might inaugurate a new chapter for the brand.