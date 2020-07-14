Plan C RTW Spring 2021

Carolina Castiglioni spent the lockdown with her family in Engadin, in the Swiss Alps, where she had the chance to reconnect with nature and to be inspired by the beauty of the mountain landscape.

Depicting the passing of the seasons, she opened with a range of off-white styles echoing the snow covering everything during the cold winters. Then she introduced pops of colors inspired by mountain blooms, as well as prints of flowers, epitomizing the sense of rebirth coming with the kickoff of the spring season.

The designer applied her color sensibility to uncomplicated silhouettes, exuding a sense of spontaneity and easiness. Lightweight, breezy shirts with detachable polo collars were juxtaposed with mannish, softly constructed blazers and pleated Bermuda shorts. The feminine appeal of maxi dresses cinched at the waist with coordinated sashes was balanced by the urban, unisex vibe of bomber jackets and deconstructed trench coats.

Different stripes were mixed and matched for a touch of graphic extravagance, while pictures shot by Castiglioni in Engadin were splashed on cotton shirts, pleated skirts and the brand’s signature coated canvas tote bags.

With her eclectic and edgy point of view, the designer delivered another cohesive and highly charming Plan C collection, targeting those women who want to highlight their personality through fashion, in a low-key way.