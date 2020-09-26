Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2021

“It was all about touch. In this, moment touch is kind of forbidden,” Ports 1961 creative director Karl Templer related backstage at the brand’s spring show, held in the cloisters of Milan’s National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci. “I liked the idea of creating something that touches the body, that embraces it.”

Playing with fluid fabrics, mostly of them washed for extra softness, Templer had illustrations of characters hugging each other printed on black and white draped dresses that were cinched at the waist with thin belts.

Exploring classic femininity – the lightweight draping and lace-up flat sandals especially felt reminiscences of Ancient Greece – the designer paraded workaday shirtdresses with gold snap buttons, wrap-style plissé dresses and sparkling evening designs with car-wash skirts embroidered with sequins.

Sartorial suits and separates, including blazers with two layers giving the illusion of two different garments, anchored the collection in urban practicality – for goddesses of today’s real world.