Salvatore Ferragamo RTW Spring 2021

When people say that life is better in a movie, most of the time they are right.

Salvatore Ferragamo opened its show at Milan Fashion Week with the screening of an engaging short movie shot in Technicolor that Luca Guadagnino filmed in an empty Milan in August.

Re-interpreting the suspenseful atmosphere of Alfred Hitchock movies, such as “Marnie” and “Vertigo,” the director trained his cameras on iconic Milanese architecture and the Salvatore Ferragamo coed spring collection, designed by creative director Paul Andrew.

Models Mariacarla Boscono, Maggie Cheng, Jonas Glöer, Samer Rahma and Anok Yai starred in the fashion thriller, dressed impeccably for their mysterious hunt through vacant streets and empty parks. Women’s looks spanned from perforated leather skirt suits and draped dresses with spaghetti straps to canvas trench coats splashed with graphic floral patterns and honeycomb knitted frocks. The men’s range hinged on softly constructed suits, slick leather jackets, and raincoats, sometimes enriched with leather details.

Accessories got their screen time, too, including classic leather bags, and square-toe sling-backs that stood out thanks to the director’s keen eye and those saturated colors.

When the film finished, a physical runway show started, offering a selection of the same outfits. But, with the Technicolor movie setting the bar very high, the clothes lost some of their vibrancy and impact, making the runway show look a bit redundant. In today’s world, probably less is more, especially if less means only a short movie by an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker.