Sara Battaglia RTW Spring 2021

Sara Battaglia emerged from lockdown in May and rediscovered the joy of life at famous seaside destination Forte dei Marmi, where she shot her spring lookbook against pastel-hued cabanas.

Battaglia has a knack for conjuring silhouettes that read off-duty diva, as if there were a movie star in all of us. For spring she looked back at Sixties glamour and introduced a new print. Reminiscent of Emilio Pucci’s signature swirls, it was hand-drawn by Battaglia and splashed across a range of Bermuda shorts – a big trend in Milan – as well as tights, silky shirts and hourglass blazers.

A dramatic hooded cape with matching knee-high boots featured the same print in a sunflower yellow tone. Not exactly beach-appropriate, but in tune with her flamboyant approach.

For the more demure ladies, full-skirted dresses in eyelet fabrications, voluminous cotton caftans and frilly shirtdresses in solids and stripes toned down this flashy collection.