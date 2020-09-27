Shi.RT RTW Spring 2021

Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi had sustainability on their mind for the shi.RT spring collection, their third season together on this project.

Enter short and breezy organic cotton dresses or knee-length skirts with bright and colorful prints, stylized floral and animal patterns.

“This is accessible fashion for any woman,” Rimondi contended backstage. To wit, shapes ranged from roomy to body-hugging, short to elongated.

The designer said that, with shi.RT, the goal was to follow their own heart, decorating the lineup with plenty of ruches, patchwork patterns, embroideries and embellishments.

“It’s a younger and fresher collection compared with our more minimal Aquilano.Rimondi,” said Aquilano of that line, which has been put on hold. The designers, however, said they are reconsidering bringing it back to life with a new image.

When all is said and done, the designers have a knack for producing beautiful shirts, such as a white bib look with delicate bows, or an azure one with a flurry of petals embroidered on the front, which can live on as wardrobe staples. After all, they named the collection after that garment and, from 2008 to 2011, Aquilano and Rimondi took on the creative mantle at the Gianfranco Ferré line, whose architectural blouses remain museum wonders.