Vien RTW Spring 2021

Like many of his peers, Vincenzo Palazzo created the spring Vìen collection during lockdown, isolated in the countryside of Putignano, his hometown in Apulia.

He escaped through music, the sounds of the mid-Nineties, when he was an adolescent, and the indie music scene — in particular Katy Newcombe, Hope Sandoval and Kim Gordon. Accordingly, the Vien woman for spring is a rebel, and strong.

Trenchcoats and bomber jackets were a strong offer, with feminine details such as large contrasting knitted cuffs. Dresses and skirts as well as light jackets from the men’s wear tradition were made with panels and pleats.

There were patchwork dresses that contrasted with more utilitarian pants and shorts, although these at times showed a delicate flower pattern on a pocket, adding a feminine touch.

Palazzo created a shoe capsule with Marsel, which included laced derbies, or the new stiletto shoes that evolved from football shoes in black and white, with contrasting details and transparent vinyl elements.

Winking to the current times, the last look was a white T-shirt with John Lennon’s words: “Everything will be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end.”