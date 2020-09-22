A.L.C. RTW Spring 2021

“Things that are too precious didn’t feel right,” said A.L.C. designer Andrea Lieberman, underscoring the new pandemic-era practicality of her spring collection, which let go of silk, leaning instead into cotton knit, sport twill and other versatile fabrications in neutrals, coral, apricot and pink hues.

With 12 years in business, the stylist-turned-designer has built her brand on California lifestyle pieces that manage to look both relaxed and polished. And that’s the name of the game for right now. “Shockingly, business has been doing OK,” she said, adding that sales in her Pacific Palisades store have been a bright spot.

“Because no one wants to live in sweatpants forever,” Lieberman has several high-waisted paper bag pants alternatives for spring — one pair in a candy pink soft twill, another in a faded Cone Mills denim, with plenty of Zoom-ready cotton print blouses. For a more structured look, a glossy camel vegan leather oversize shirt jacket and shorts set looked cool. “I’m feeling more shorts than short skirts,” she said.

Her vision of loungewear was also simple but chic: a butter-hued ribbed cotton bralette, cardigan and flared pants set, or a coral ribbed knit tank dress with fringe trim. For socially distanced backyard entertaining, there were easy cotton smocked separates and a pair of black radzimir technical twill shorts with black shaped compact knit tank top for a throwback starlet moment.