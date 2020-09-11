Arias RTW Spring 2021

The past seven months have been busier than ever for New York-based independent designer Nina Sarin Arias. On top of launching resort, and now spring, collections, the designer opened her first brick-and-mortar store (which also acts as an art exhibition space) on Broome Street in Manhattan amid the pandemic. In addition, while she had previously designed with social responsibility in mind (using a few natural fabrics and ethical manufacturing), spring marks Sarin Arias’ first fully ethical collection, made entirely from natural and certified eco-friendly fibers.

Sarin Arias’ designs play on the juxtaposition between femininity and clean lines, offering up easy-to-wear fashions that are continually influenced by the designer’s love of art. For spring, she continued this ethos and upped its fluidity, welcoming more breezy dresses, sheer silk and bubble-shaped cotton blouses and touches of voluminous details throughout. Elsewhere, painterly floral printed frocks — a boned corset number or an airy, tiered dress with her signature tie neck — best riffed on the designer’s admiration for the “thoughtful, sensual and stylized” works of artist Georgia O’Keeffe.