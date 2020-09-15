Bevza RTW Spring 2021

Galleries

Collection

For her spring 2021 collection, “Tryp” designer Svitlana Bevza was inspired by her Ukrainian heritage. “It started in the previous season. I’m trying to focus on Ukraine’s heritage because I think we should share it with the other nations, especially now since we’re all separated due to this virus and this is how we can share our culture in a way to make it interesting, to make people Google what is Trypillian and where is the Ukraine,” she said.

Along with unveiling her spring collection, Bevza released a 15-minute, no word meditative film displaying the process that went into creating her ceramic jewelry, which included a pendant of a woman’s body based on an “oranta,” a female statue, as well as plates by her friend Nadiia Shapoval. Also featured in the short film was the process in which some of the pieces were created. Bevza stuck to her minimalistic roots and flesh-tone colors with cozy crocheted tops and trousers. The eveningwear pieces that stood out were the cream blazer and matching skirt and also the black sleeveless dress with ruching in the front and leg cutouts on both sides, great for any social distanced dinner. The collection also featured sleek bucket-shaped bags with metal handles as well as beautiful bucket-shaped gold earrings.