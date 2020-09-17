Collina Strada RTW Spring 2021

- Galleries
The idea of not having a runway show this season and hanging out with friends bothered Collina Strada designer Hillary Taymour at first but she slowly began to think of ways to present her collection digitally. ”I was going through quarantine thinking how do I approach a show in a digital format and thought: ‘You know what?’ Challenge accepted,” said Taymour.
For spring 2021, the designer partnered with illustration artist Sean-Kierre Lyons to create a 3-D floral world. Alongside her collection Taymour is releasing a short film in which models can be seen in a utopian virtual world of tie-dyed cornfields, sprouting carrots, floating gardens and a Collina-print rainbow waterfall. Spring 2021 will be a series of looks reworked from classic Collina styles in fresh prints and sustainable fabrics. Standout pieces include an alluring yellow sequined button-up top paired with a flower-drip lace Charlie pant, as well as the circle bodysuit in a yellow drip lace.