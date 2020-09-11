  View Gallery — 18   Photos

Designer Sue Jung softened her typically structured design approach in favor of lightweight fabrications cut into spacious silhouettes to show her take on relaxed dressing for current times. Without losing the men’s wear influence core to the brand, she rendered familiar silhouettes like a trenchcoat in fabrication that sunk the volume of sleeves, and tailoring in fluid drapes. Furniture on display at Galerie Patrick Seguin and Charlotte Perriand’s exhibition in Paris inspired the approach to elevate simple designs with luxurious details, seen through the scrunchie straps of a breezy dress, buttons running down the back of a fluttery white top and various functional ties and belts on minimalist wrap tops and round-shoulder blazers.

Common Odds RTW Spring 2021

18 Photos 

