Common Odds RTW Spring 2021

@Pantone has unveiled the Spring-Summer New York Fashion Week color palette.

Indicative of how millions may be eager to lighten the mood, the spring-summer 2021 New York Fashion Week color palette consists of brightening and soothing shades. Leading the charge is Marigold, followed by Cerulean, Rust, Illuminating and French Blue.

The second half of the assortment includes Green Ash, Burnt Coral, Mint, Amethyst Orchid and Raspberry Sorbet. Variations of these colors are expected to crop up in the coming days, when New York designers reveal their collections via drastically scaled-down shows, virtual shows, Zoom presentations, private appointments or however they choose to debut their designs.

Referring to the color choices, the Pantone Color Institute's executive director Leatrice Eiseman said they present the opportunity to have fun with one's wardrobe and to put together unique combinations. She said, "Here, we've got light, mid tone, bright and dark. What it's playing to is this whole idea of more choices for people. The idea is that they have had so little choice in so many other areas of their lives in the last several months, let's try to have some fun again. That's what we're looking for and fashion gives us that opportunity."

Report: Rosemary Feitelberg