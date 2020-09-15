Dirty Pineapple RTW Spring 2021

- Galleries
Brand: Dirty Pineapple
Mood: The Shanghai-based brand, which has made a name for itself among young creatives around the world with its contemporary lounge suits and vintage styling, didn’t stray far from its roots this season. This time around, the collection offered up a range of playful colors and manipulated Vichy prints, including a new “spell” print that served to freshen the offering.
End result: The updates to the brand’s signature streetwear pieces and modern basics hit the mark and will undoubtedly connect with its youthful following.