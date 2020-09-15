  View Gallery — 38   Photos

Brand: Dirty Pineapple

Mood: The Shanghai-based brand, which has made a name for itself among young creatives around the world with its contemporary lounge suits and vintage styling, didn’t stray far from its roots this season. This time around, the collection offered up a range of playful colors and manipulated Vichy prints, including a new “spell” print that served to freshen the offering.

End result: The updates to the brand’s signature streetwear pieces and modern basics hit the mark and will undoubtedly connect with its youthful following.

Dirty Pineapple RTW Spring 2021

38 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments