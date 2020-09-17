Faith Connexion RTW Spring 2021

- Galleries
- Collection
Viva Las Vegas! Faith Connexion’s first co-creative directors, Alexandre Bertrand and Myriam Bensaid, showed their obsession with the City of Sin in their spring collection, offering up a colorful array of prints in gender-fluid styles. Inspired by visits to vintage shops, scouring for old cabaret outfits, the duo mixed and matched new ideas with rock ‘n’ roll, Eighties-meets-Nineties-inspired brand codes. The Vegas inspiration worked best on a pair of white jeans embellished with crystal fringe that was paired with a palm tree-printed silk shirt and matching T-shirt, worn by model François Delacroix. To juxtapose the vibrant fashions, they peppered in their take on a modern Marie Antoinette, à la sweatshirts and Ts with trompe l’oeil crown jewel embellishments and “virginal” white dresses worn over a sequined mini, or under a crystal fringed and embellished denim jacket, as seen on model Marie-Lou Golis.
The brand’s affinity for animal prints — a signature of the collection — was also on full display for spring in a matching silk pajama dressing shirt and pant that would make Keith Richards proud.