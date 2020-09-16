Graham Tyler RTW Spring 2021

@BrandonMaxwell talked to WWD about family, clients, Gaga and priorities as his brand marks its fifth anniversary.⁣ ⁣ Most of us have a sliding scale of priorities, and Maxwell is no different. Taking care of his staff has been his top goal during COVID-19. But this season marks his company’s fifth anniversary, and he determined early on that, in this difficult business, even a young milestone is worth noting. ⁣ ⁣ He wanted to celebrate, even after quarantine rendered a runway show impossible. His approach: two capsule collections, launching this week exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site. The denim-based Anniversary Collection makes its debut tonight. He’s been working with denim for a while and now, “I wanted to just go full-on with it,” he says. Later in the week, he will present The Classics Collection II, a redux of five looks from his first two collections, spring and fall 2016: “Our customer loved them so much.”⁣ ⁣ For Maxwell, life is all about love, and if some people think he sounds “cheesy” and like a “live, laugh, love bumper sticker,” so be it. The important people are the ones who’ve been there all along. “I’m just going to stick close to those people who really do love me,” Maxwell says, “and I’m going to live my life for them.”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio to read the full interview. ⁣ ⁣ Report: Bridget Foley