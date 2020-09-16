  View Gallery — 12   Photos

Inspired by the 1932 Danish early sound film “Vampyr,” designer Graham Tyler rendered his spring collection in shades of gray, seen through the lens of a short film featuring a singular garment: the white shirt. Unseen from the video, the designer seemingly stepped away from his millinery background, focusing on his signature tailoring, which he rendered into intricate reworked poplin shirtdresses, intriguing new tapestry jacquard sets and new leather fashions.

Graham Tyler RTW Spring 2021

