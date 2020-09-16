Kim Shui RTW Spring 2021

Kim Shui’s brand and runway shows are always about good vibes and fostering community, so it’s no surprise that her Runway 360 “presentation” spotlighted friends, family and supporters of the brand through a documentary-style video where each of the girls had the space to reflect on their unique stories under quarantine. Similarly for the look book, the designer wanted to celebrate New York and its resilience with girls who had stuck it out in the city.

From that idea of being bound to our homes, she wove a tie and rope theme throughout her spring collection. Ties connected shorts and bound the sides of corsetry, even filling in the keyhole cutouts of sexy little dresses and tight little tops. “Girls are buying the sexy items, so I think that says they’re buying to look sexy for themselves. They want to look great and feel great for themselves,” she said.

She contrasted this idea of restraint with tropical prints and linens that carried a freeing, vacation-esque mood, and wove in elements of heritage through weightier “dragon” print denim and jade discs woven through ties as a centerpiece of protection.