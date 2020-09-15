Kobi Halperin RTW Spring 2021

Instead of traveling physically, Kobi Halperin traveled with his imagination to find inspiration for spring, turning to the pages of books that have helped him understand different cultures in his American journey as an immigrant. Pre-pandemic, he felt particularly connected to British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare CBE’s installation “The American Library,” a vast collection of books covered in vibrant African wax print fabrics.

His spring collection was titled “Library of Identities” and marked his own celebratory blend of animal prints, strong patterns, sequins, poppy colors and florals mimicking pressed flowers within the pages of books. Like other designers this season, his offering skewed into effortless leisurewear territory with flirty little dresses, comfy pajama-like separates and a big push on specialty blouses at the core of the brand, featuring hand-stitch embellishments, ruching details and big balloon sleeves. The mixed animal prints seen on a pajama-like set marked a decidedly younger, more playful take for the brand, complemented by jersey track sets elevated by embroidery and grosgrain ribbon. “I think I’m trying as much as I can, which is exciting for me, being the person she can leave all her concerns with and have a moment of comfort,” Halperin said.