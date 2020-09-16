“Spring often symbolizes life,” the voice of creative director Emily Smith spoke in the opening scene of Lafayette 148’s collection film. “This idea, this word, ‘fresh,’ just keeps coming to mind.”

Concepting spring, while deep in quarantine, Smith and her team — like many of us — were longing for nature. Hearing stories of rewilding, animals reemerging into cities and former habitats, their imagination wandered. Meanwhile, working from Lafayette 148’s New York City Navy Yard headquarters, Smith was inspired by a nearby tropical, lush garden (inside Cyre Precision’s space) within its metropolitan confines. Approaching the season, it was only natural the garments be interpreted through the lens of nature, offering optimistic, luxurious and timeless attire; the collection’s beautiful runway film, shot within the walls of the Navy Yard’s lush urban environment, brought Smith’s story full-circle.

The collection thrived through roomy spring silhouettes and long, clean lines in a fresh palette with unexpected pairings — candy-colored hues against both warm and cooler neutrals. Easy, pull-on pieces: a voluminous tanned coral shirt dress; versatile layers with pretty pleated, ruched and gathered details (a pleated trench); poplin shirts in the brand’s new organic cottons. Smith continued resort’s strong monochromatic, colorful dressing — a soft tailored suit (excellent in key lime green) or buttery leather sets; also offering enticing combinations. For instance, a green and gray zevron (zebra-meets-chevron hybrid) easy frock with pouffed sleeves, which nicely embodied the collection’s slight utilitarian-meets-safari feel with fluid ease and femininity. In addition, rich textural details — a woven skirt with eyelash fringe designed to depict an aerial view of a garden map — and playful, architectural accessories tied the collection together wonderfully.

WATCH: Inside L148’s Spring 2021 Collection