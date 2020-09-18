LBV RTW Spring 2021

  View Gallery — 25   Photos

With the majority of the world under quarantine, LBV’s Elizabeth Kennedy designed this collection for the women who are ready to take the world by storm again, wearing floor-length gowns. Kennedy was inspired by the idea of Seventies sci-fi futuristic and drew influences from the desert’s natural palette of lilac pink, orange, ivory, gold, tan and metallic silver. A few standout pieces were a spectacular dress made from strips of raffia woven with silver beading and the bold and strong zebra-printed haircalf coat that was made to hug the body in all the right places.

