Lela Rose RTW Spring 2021

For the spring season, Lela Rose doubled down on separates, focusing on lighter weight, easy-to-wear attire that her customer could feel dressed up in, but “not too dressed.” The designer looked to quiet moments in nature, sunrises and sunsets — slower moments of the day she has been enjoying — and butterflies — resembling new beginnings — to give optimism to the collection via palette and print.

“We are who we are and we do what we do, but we’re really trying to take a more casual bent on that because I’m so much the customer of the collection and I know how I’m dressing during this time,” the designer remarked via Zoom. “I don’t think this is going to be changing, you’re still going to have micro-weddings and backyard barbecues.”

Casual for Rose will never mean sweatpants; “I’m with Karl Lagerfeld, that’s like giving up,” she quipped. Instead, the collection included cute pleated skirts, little tops with matching shorts, colorful cardigan jackets and halter tops with trousers, and loads of easy cotton dresses, which came colorblocked, covered in a butterfly print or with intricate, guipure lace details. An all-white little eyelet crop top and matching skirt proved a standout — perfect for a backyard wedding — as did a silky tangerine plaid silk set, which Rose playfully donned via Instagram while making a sidecar cocktail (to match the look, natch). Overall the collection’s versatility through more relaxed separates with Rose’s signature, girly sensibility felt just right for the season.