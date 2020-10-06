Marcell Von Berlin RTW Spring 2021

Designer Marcell Pustul (whose Marcell von Berlin business is based in Berlin) has settled down in Los Angeles for a few months to grow his U.S. business and be closer to the Hollywood stars he’s trying to court.

Working out of his massive Melrose Avenue store, now back open, he’s already been loaning out pieces from his print-heavy spring 2021 men’s and women’s collection, which features abstract leopard prints and MVB logo patterns on bags and shoes.

But it’s his “on fire” group that has been just that with stylists for Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Flame-licked novelty sweaters, denim jackets, patent leather over-the-knee diva boots, and sparkly jacquard tuxedo jackets could be coming to a virtual stage or Instagram screen soon. Or, for those who burn a little less bright, there’s an off-the-shoulder blouson dress in a black micro-flame print with pretty sleeve ties.

“I focused more on wearability, a bigger range and broader appeal,” Pustul said of the collection, which introduced denim in a big way, spanning from an everyday-cool, dark wash utility jumpsuit to a drip-bleached red denim corset minidress with a single puff sleeve that has “pop star” written all over it. Meanwhile, slouchy women’s tuxedos with oversized jackets and flared, side-stripe pants telegraphed more dressed-up ease.

Rounding out the offerings are plenty of leggings, hoodies, baby-doll dresses, biker jackets and other wearable leather pieces, like a buttery-soft black jumpsuit with white floral embroidery, all of which should help make the designer’s upcoming showcases at Showfields stores in New York and Miami commercially viable.