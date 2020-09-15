Naeem Khan RTW Spring 2021

There is a lot of talk this week about relaxed clothing or a swing to things a bit more casual. Not at Naeem Khan. The designer is doubling down on his brand of high-octane glamour with a spring collection full of opulent separates and gowns.

“There are still weddings, or dinner parties at home,” the designer said in response to his steadfast approach. “I want my client to know I’m still here, and I’m not changing.”

Sequin column gowns, brightly colored satin separates and a host of embellished pieces — Khan is firmly still doing what he is known for. Fringed trims and his signature beaded and sequin pieces, they are all here, with each pumping up the volume a bit more than the last.

The designer said that while things are “a bit dour” in New York, he sees his business still thriving both online and in markets abroad, like Japan and Singapore.

Another bright spot, he said, is his private client business, where he sees customers at his studio.

“There are events, they are tighter and smaller,” he said. “People are still spending money on clothes and there is always a customer who likes my brand of clothes. I was shopping recently at Neiman’s in Bal Harbour. It’s busy — it’s like, what COVID-19?”