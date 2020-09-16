Nicole Miller RTW Spring 2021

For spring, Nicole Miller brought forth a Seventies free spirit with a modern lens. Inspired by the rock stars and sensibilities of the era, the designer looked to Woodstock and Laurel Canyon (directly inspired by the recent two-part documentary) to design a free-spirited, “Summer of Love” collection that resonates in today’s world.

“I was feeling like we’re in parallel times to the Seventies — when everybody was marching in the streets, everybody had these new healthy food habits and everyone was concerned about the planet. So many things that were going on then are going on now,“ the designer explained via FaceTime.

Bringing a bit of Los Angeles to New York, Miller secured the rights to an image of the grandiose hallway within Chateau Marmont (a hot spot of both the era and today) and superimposed it to create a 3-D backdrop for models to walk through for the collection’s in-studio look book and video shoot. The collection brought forth the early Seventies vibe best through ombre dip-dyed cable-knit sweaters (an evolution from resort’s tie-dye), vintage Army jackets upcycled and redesigned into a miniskirt, vest and dress (Miller recalled wearing the same styles in her college days), super cool patchworked knits and leather garb, and through loads of flowy, smocked and embroidered skirts and retro floral printed frocks. The designer also cleverly reinterpreted wedding dresses (left in inventory due to the pandemic) into sweet bohemian dresses that melded the “peace, love vibe” with modern flair.