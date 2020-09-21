  View Gallery — 23   Photos

The inspiration behind Pamella Roland’s spring 2021 collection was the Bahamas, which is Roland’s favorite travel destination. She was inspired by the vivid sunsets, white sand beaches and the sparkling Caribbean sea. Roland created her spring 2021 color palette from those hues. The designer stayed true to her beautiful formfitting silhouettes.

“The pieces in this collection will whisk you away on a great escape,” said Roland. There are many standout pieces that make one want to pre-plan a vacation for 2021, including a stunning blush pink matte swirly sequined cocktail dress with ostrich feathers; a lilac sequined and thread work cocktail dress with ostrich feather trim, and a magnetic cobalt double duchess satin gown with floral sequin embroidery on the neckline.

Pamella Roland RTW Spring 2021

23 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments