Private Policy RTW Spring 2021

“What we really want to talk about this season is redefining beauty standards, for self-confidence, how we perceive ourselves and also how we build a more diverse community,” Siying Qu said.

The video she and Haoran Li debuted, filtered through a Nineties minimalistic gloss, focused on inclusivity through diverse casting with Marsha Elle and Yvesmark Chery, who Qu noted as muses who “helped us embrace our own uniqueness,” as well as a softened, less tough approach for the brand known for streetwear and utility. “After this heavy year of the pandemic, in spring we would love to have this healing feeling, more calmness, refreshness,” she added. Soft harnesses and harness vests topped off gender-ambiguous hoodies and button downs, while newly introduced drapes and a soft palette of lilac and seafoam green indicated a more lighthearted attitude.

They played with genderless styling by dressing different models in the same looks, highlighting how edgy vegan leather pants with zip off legs, relaxed suiting or different trenchcoats had broad appeal. As another way to redefine standards of beauty, the designers abstracted Aphrodite’s typically singular image into a sketch-like embroidery on a button down and bomber jacket, or onto a playful silk organza slipdress that brought together all the colors of the collection.