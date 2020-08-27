Reem Acra RTW Spring 2021

Optimism is a rare currency to come by these days. Through devastating losses few would be able to comprehend, Reem Acra managed to put forth a collection centered around optimism and joy in unexpected and relaxed ways.

She began with the concept of embrace, where Pop Art hands cinching the waist of a billowing jumpsuit or around the neckline of an otherwise minimalist white dress represented the desire for human connection. They were humorous touchstones complementing the uplifting color palette and playful ribbons decorating silhouettes with an overall flou. “We couldn’t put something out that wasn’t fun,” Acra said via Zoom.

She combined elements of the brand’s special occasion essence with the happy and casual considerations women are looking for now — through mini collections of easy caftans, jumpsuits, Pop Art and both shorter lengths and spacious cuts. Pants cut extra-wide and a playful jumpsuit in a feminine pink jacquard were special yet approachable pieces that possessed a transitional quality for home or future events. Ditto for a three-quarter-length caftan cut in a rich fuchsia.

“I think in a time like this, it’s the right thing to do, to do what you can do, what you feel is right for the brand and your customers,” she reflected. “I’m still smiling. I’m in this situation where it can’t be worse, but I’m a positive person and I have to think under all of this there must be something. I don’t lose hope.”