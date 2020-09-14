Rodarte RTW Spring 2021

Galleries

Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy have built a brand anchored in a romantic mythology from deep inside their imaginations, and in the wake of COVID-19, when the world is quarantining and taking time to look inward, the sisters looked inside, too, leaning deeper into their own mythology. Their show notes explained this thought, saying the duo built a collection that “is a reflection of the creative spirit and artistic interaction that we have shared as sisters over the years.”

Their offering used their trademark dreamy romance, telegraphed through bundles of tulle and floral headpieces over short-sleeve prairie dresses, some bubble gum pink and red flowers, a blue gingham short-sleeve skirt suit paired with coquettish sheer white ankle socks or a mix of novelty sweatshirts that read “J’aime Rodarte.” The sweatshirts mark a next chapter of a more casual side the brand landed on years ago, when it smartly built notoriety and access with its ubiquitous and inexpensive “radarte” sweatshirts and sweatpants — first sold at the now closed Opening Ceremony.

A dresses-heavy collection, it decidedly leaned on a loungewear theme, with floral-printed crewneck tops paired with A-line skirts and printed pajama sets, building with a host of relaxed silhouettes, each more saccharin than the next.