Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2021

“In February, I was thinking everything was a bit too much,” creative director Han Chong said of the industry’s relentless pace. “And then suddenly it just cut off.” The designer is glad to slow down a bit for his mental health, and really prioritize the needs of his customer, who is now looking for a versatile wardrobe to get excited over.

Like so many others, his offering was based on comfort, with versatile button-lined dresses that could be dressed up or down, stretchy knitwear and trousers that felt like a track pant but maintained a smart look. “She wants to put it on and feel like she’s put together, but at the same time she can be at home,” he said. He expanded his growing swimwear category for the season, styling suits back to everyday staples for a sporty and comfortable look that felt relevant for the time. And in his effort to be more socially responsible, the bulk of the collection utilized sustainable fabrics such as recycled polyester and recycled cotton, used in cutting easy striped day dresses with feminine flourishes along the neckline and sleeves.