Snow Xue Gao RTW Spring 2021

A trend has already emerged during the first full day of New York Fashion Week — collections crafted for our current quarantine dispositions and at-home lounging. Ease, comfort and versatility have been keywords that have popped up during various Zoom calls, and were all mentioned in Snow Xue Gao’s spring collection, which featured a more relaxed design approach without losing its core East-meets-West, mixed media identity. Gao opted for softer fabrics like silk and lightweight wool to craft her signature kimono jackets that were more akin to pajamas, which she also developed at the request of buyers and included pajama tops, pants and asymmetrical silk georgette slipdresses with contrast pleating. It was actually a natural evolution for a brand used to lining tailoring with soft silks, still challenging your eye while remaining completely comfortable and wearable.