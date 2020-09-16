Social Work RTW Spring 2021

Galleries

Collection

Designer Helen Zhang drew inspiration from the Seventies film “La collectionneuse” by Eric Rohmer as she focused for spring on comfort. “This pandemic created a space for people wanting to be more comfortable in clothes,” Zhang said. The color scheme was inspired by Sixties and Seventies retro colors including green, yellow and orange in the form of plaid, which was sprinkled throughout on the clothing as well as on the kitten heel strappy sandals with sheepskin on the inside and the green plaid handbags in two different sizes that can be worn three different ways. There also were old school platform strappy sandals in black and white.

A standout piece was the white viscose jumpsuit with black faux leather accents on the collar, belt and pockets that unzips at the waist and becomes a two-piece suit and the sleek silk pieces with a retro vibe. But it was the vintage-looking plaid elastic dress with an open cutout back and asymmetric cut that stole the show with its grunge feel.