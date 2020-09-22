Staud RTW Spring 2021

Optimism, escapism, versatility: Sarah Staudinger’s spring collection of ready-to-wear, handbags and footwear encapsulated it all. The Los Angeles-based designer consistently designs, and describes, each of her collections as trips; for spring, Staudinger is taking her customer on a theoretical trip through escapist prints and playful details through easy, feminine fashions.

The collection started with a fresh white palette, offering the crisp color in more accessories than prior seasons, before moving into her signature use of bright colors. Standouts included a mesh palazzo pant and button down; a tweed bra top and cropped pant with raw edges, designed to feel like denim (also great in sunny yellow), and satin crepe and linen cotton blend garments with the designer’s print of the season — a painterly blue tile, inspired by a former trip to Portugal. The idea could be seen three ways: as an enlarged placement print atop a chic crepe satin trench, as a “literal tile print” with playful motifs (dogs and lucky charms included) on a lightweight linen and cotton blend set, and as an allover print on new eco-fabric non-constricting silhouettes, like a two-tone boyfriend shirt atop matching palazzo pant. These optimistic emblems — a crocheted sun, tiny evil eye beads, lucky charm prints — ran throughout the collection, as did the designer’s use of new materials. In handbags, Staudinger introduced chainmail, in footwear, she offered stellar foam-soled sandals, and in rtw, she increased the brand’s use of sustainable fabrics (particularly expanding into recycled tissue nylon attire). Overall, Staudinger’s consistency in happy, fun rtw and dedication to ultra-cool new accessories — each bag and shoe shape as exciting as the next — made the collection a success once again.