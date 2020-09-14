- Galleries
- Collection
“There are flowers in the snowmelt; there is sunshine after the storm,” designer Tadashi Shoji’s spring 2020 show notes read, ahead of his digital collection debut. Emulating the “rebirth of spring,” the designer presented a positive, vibrant collection of his quintessential eveningwear.
Spring blooms were abundant and came embroidered, printed and in burnout velvet. The designer also played up textures through lace insets and dramatic flair with voluminous sleeves. For instance, a standout black floral jacquard v-neck mididress with rose-draped sleeves or a petal pink burnout velvet frock with tropical, leafy motif and poufed shoulders. Overall, the collection flaunted the lushness of spring with a playful spirit.