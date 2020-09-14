Veronica Beard RTW Spring 2021

“What became so clear is the opportunity of the parts of life we weren’t addressing,” said Veronica Swanson Beard of the season’s casualization and dressing women for outside the office. “There’s this whole off-duty component to the collection that wasn’t there before.”

For her and Veronica Miele Beard, who have always identified as their own customers, living those quieter moments under quarantine led to easy dresses and tracksuits the same way power meetings led to their now ubiquitous dickey jacket.

“We’re all attuned to this busy lifestyle. And even though there’s this pandemic, we go on and we want to be there for you, we want to be the Wonder Woman cape, the resource you look toward to getting dressed no matter what you’re doing,” added Miele Beard.

The video they debuted on Runway360 exemplified a quieter approach, shot upstate in the Hudson Valley showing models walking peacefully through a farm, highlighting an element of ease and optimism through the prints and poppy palette. And while casual, there was still a thread of polish through continued use of elevated fabrics to cut a chic tracksuit, relaxed floral pants or a chambray button down with empowering shoulder pads.

“It was a holistic approach to our concept of the uniform,” Swanson Beard said. “We really look to spring as a renewal, a rebirth of the brand because while we have our pillars, we’re pivoting and meeting her where she is.”