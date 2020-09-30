“I think we’re living through history, so why not document it,” said Yeohlee Teng of the profound moment we are all living in. As a designer primarily concerned with usefulness and resourcefulness, she embedded her spring collection with an element of necessity, where the clothes not only spoke to our current need for multifunctionality, but were a call for a slower approach to design and to vote in the imminent presidential election.

“I felt like I wanted to do something, I wanted to contribute,” she added. Along with a video capturing a moment when New York City was coming back to life and there was fashion again on the streets, she hand-painted the word “vote” onto jersey tops and a full-length jersey dress, a process she used elsewhere with leftover fabric scraps-turned-shawls to create one-of-a-kind objects with a sustainable bent.

“Everything is relevant,” she added. “It’s a very real thing, making things for people to wear that we call fashion.” While a matte black pilgrim jacket, cotton sleeveless shirt and pouf shorts featured the type of well-proportioned cuts customers have come to appreciate, a black raincoat truly stood out for its dramatic flair with volume and a cinched waist while staying useful with a hood that could also be worn as a scarf.