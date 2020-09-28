Alessandra Rich RTW Spring 2021

Naming her spring collection “Euphoria,” Alessandra Rich set the tone for the overall mood of the season: optimistic and joyful.

Combining the sweet and the delicate with hints of frisky sensuality, the designer delivered a compelling lineup, which she presented through a video filmed in a beautiful villa by Lake Lugano.

Wallpaper-like prints of roses, hand-sketched motifs of floral bouquets, as well as daises with a naïf look enhanced the lively vibe of the collection, which offered a versatile wardrobe for uptown girls.

Suits with elongated blazers and mini shorts, cotton bra tops, boucle short dresses enriched with jewelry-like buttons, but also knits with Eighties puffy sleeves and chic tea dresses were all injected with a polished, feminine vibe.

But Rich’s girls don’t shy away from making a seductive statement and also sported stretch velvet dresses with magnetic laced-up details at the neckline and high-cut swimwear cinched at the waist with sexy leather belts and accessories.