Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2021

Many designers in Paris this season are showing homed in collections with a reduced selection of looks. Not so Alexandre Vauthier, whose ebullient design personality has been undeterred by the coronavirus crisis. The designer said he had kept in touch with each of his retail customers over the phone personally over the past few months, making sure the collection would cater to their needs for the months ahead and broaching each challenge as it arose.

With shapes and styles tailoring for every continent, his showroom frothed with an abundance of glam-girl gowns in pleated lamé, vivid animal prints, duchess satin and Swarovski adornments — the latter also to be found on a range of face masks customers had requested to match the gowns.

Democratizing his couture collection presented in July, as is his ethos each season, he offered a track pant version of his voluminous bouffant pants, jersey renditions of his draped gowns, and lots of dressed up tailoring for day. A playsuit in metallic pink looked to be straight out of Studio 54, perfect for a party girl, even when confined to her front room, while in sand-colored textured crêpe, balloon pants and a matching safari wrap top oozed a nonchalant Seventies allure.