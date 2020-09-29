Anrealage RTW Spring 2021

Kunihiko Morinaga took his geometric approach to fashion design in a new direction for our troubled times, exploring the notion of clothing as a “mobile home” with billowing tent-like designs, each made from antiviral fabric with a pattern measuring two meters wide, perfect for social distancing.

Set against the backdrop of Mount Fuji in his 11-minute video, models emerged from their temporary homes in versions of the designs that were gathered in and layered in creative ways to become voluminous shirtdresses, coats and capes that nodded to period dressing with their flounces of volume. This was in stark contrast to the futuristic twist of their technical fabric, which even lit up in the dark, and neon color palette.

Sculptural bonnet-like headpieces designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma doubled up as lampshades, the show notes said, and there were also transparent sneakers made in collaboration with Spingle Move.

As ever, Morinaga’s approach was clever and conceptually interesting. Wearability — except on that camping getaway that is off the radar for much of the world right now anyway — was another matter.