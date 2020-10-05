Anton Belinskiy RTW Spring 2021

For spring, Anton Belinskiy wanted to think about rebirth, particularly the spiritual kind that comes after a pilgrimage or trial of some sort. But nothing so serious as religious iconography here. A scattering of printed ladybugs, nicknamed “God’s cows” in Ukrainian, and a lightweight coat covered in wispy threads that was cut from upcycled plastic that Belinskiy jokingly called his “angel in the trash” were the furthest he went.

Instead, the ever tongue-in-cheek Ukrainian designer imagined a purifying dip in glacial waters as the starting point of his collection, or more precisely, the comforting towel that comes afterward. His procession of a show gave off an impression of buttoned-up Sunday’s best outfits. A hooded poncho furthered this idea of attaining comfort when emerging from the waters, while a printed towel turned out to be a dress, once you slipped your arms into holes perforating its edges.

If anything, the soft toweling showcased tailoring skills too often drowned out by exuberant show settings. One standout example was the boxy blazer, white on one half, pink on the other, meant to embody the transition from would-be penitent to born-again bather.

Even counting the occasional quirky accessory, like a bag that looked like a towel twisted into shape or a quick-dry hair wrap dotted with candles — part Saint Lucy and her wreath of light, part spa day — Belinskiy’s lineup would find believers.