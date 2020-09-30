Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2021

Benjamin Benmoyal turned missing his family into a creative proposition in his second commercial collection. The Central Saint Martins alum and LVMH scholar looked at old photographs of his kin from Morocco and took inspiration from their traditional attire as a way of reconnecting with his roots.

He continued to build his designs with fabrics woven from recycled cassette tape and touches of deadstock material here and there, while adding hardware and embroidery details. Most of the pieces were made from squares of fabric – a way of keeping waste to a minimum.

His striped yarns took on new significance, echoing North African heritage in capes and kaftans that were modernized with fringe on shorts and chunky shirts. These contrasted with the metallic sheen of tweed-like fabrics that, on a pair of bias-cut maxi dresses, were more glam but no less distinctive.