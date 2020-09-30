Boramy Viguier RTW Spring 2021

Boramy Viguier is now applying his outlandish way of transposing esoteric references on a utilitarian aesthetic to a women’s collection. Reprising visual references from his men’s wardrobe presented digitally in July, his satin religious robes took on the look of shirtdresses when cinched under jackets.

He mixed the straight lines of tailored silhouettes and black faux leather pieces with sporty Windbreakers screen-printed by hand with mystical motifs and crafted from a technical fabric in bright hues of red or green. A suit jacket had its sleeves removed, wadding emerging at the seams, and featured giant red stitching details, while a puffer vest in transparent polyester was stuffed with shredded fabric waste.

His hooded capes, among the more obvious arcane references, were cropped and worked in a variety of colors or floral prints. The urban priestess wondering what to wear need look no further.