Dundas RTW Spring 2021

Peter Dundas took to a marble quarry on the Greek island of Naxos to photograph a collection that was filled with romantic, laid-back shapes, animal prints and an energizing jolt of mango for cotton dresses or a tailored boyfriend jacket.

The designer said he was going for an effortless collection that would cater to the 24/7 needs of his customers, hence the glimpses of bicycle shorts, pieces from his new activewear collection and dresses as light and airy as a summer nightgowns.

The collection swung easily from morning to lunchtime to cocktail hour, and right back again.

Workout gear for the morning run came with zebra stripes, or a psychedelic butterfly print, and there were minidresses galore — one with a deep V-neck and thick ruffles, another with a cutout back — for lunch in town or at the beach club.

Evening options ranged from long, sheer printed shirtdresses — belted at the waist or smocked and off-the-shoulder — to a shiny silver and black fil coupé dress with a deep neckline and teardrop cutouts.

This collection was all the more laid-back thanks to the dusty black combat boots and flat sandals, which Dundas’ model wore with so many looks. There’s no doubt that lockdown changed the way so many women think about silhouette, ease and the freedom. There is nothing like being able to wander and explore for miles, in comfort — and still feel like a hot island goddess.