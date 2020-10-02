Emanuel Ungaro RTW Spring 2021

Here is the first look at Rihanna's fall 2020 @SavagexFenty collection.
@badgalriri is streaming into the fashion universe Friday with her Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show on @amazonprimevideo, hoping to give viewers a reason to relax, undress to impress and stay in.
"Everything that is currently happening around us is quite heavy, and at an incredibly global magnitude," Rihanna told WWD. "So naturally people have the need for a slight relief from their reality, even just for a moment."
Models Bella Hadid, Indya Moore, Paloma Elsesser, Demi Moore, Big Sean, Christian Combs and more join performers Lizzo, Travis Scott, Miguel, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai and Roddy Ricch in the intimate show. It mixes behind-the-scenes footage of Rihanna's creative process with music montages and celebrity soundbites, creating PG-rated bedtime entertainment for kicking back with a glass of bubbly.
More than just a show, she wanted to create a sense of hope through her trademark inclusivity, "where people feel seen, heard and represented," she said. That's been the mission of Savage since it launched in 2018 and earned a reputation as the #MeToo answer to Victoria's Secret's, joining a new category of empowering innerwear brands with runway shows and marketing aimed at the female rather than the male gaze.
Everyone is decked out in fall Savage x Fenty, available for purchase on the spot on the digital platform or Savagex.com, and indeed, the lingerie lifestyle category feels more relevant than ever during the pandemic, where the only place people have to dress — or undress — for is home.
