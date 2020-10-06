Equipment RTW Spring 2021

Equipment centered on its utilitarian core for spring, offering straighter lines and column shapes and playing with proportions in its print proposition. Black and white polka dots in varying sizes and abstract zebra stripes adorned wide pants and blouses, while a graphic motif in purple, khaki, black and white played on silk pieces in military-inspired shapes.

Equipment’s vision of head-to-toe dressing was informed by the expansion of its Gender Fluid collection, now in its third season, with the two collections echoing each other more closely.

This lent boyfriend shapes to the pants in the core collection, as on crisp trousers in olive green, white jeans featuring a tone-on-tone satin stripe down the side, and loose-fitting aviator suits crafted from silk in vivid fuchsia or khaki.

The Gender Fluid line-up, in addition to its innovative shirt constructions and sharply tailored pants, popped with bright color-blocking and adopted culotte pants, tunic dresses and jumpsuits in a widened offering.