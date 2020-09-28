Heron Preston knows what the people want — his Toolbox bag, worker pants, open-back blazers for women.

The designer said in the past he was so focused on introducing new ideas that he didn’t give them much time to grow with his consumer. This season, he is focused on slowing down and building franchises and staples for the brand. He also continues his partnership with Caterpillar and unveiled a collaboration with Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster.

“What I was learning is that I was always introducing something new and not letting people get adjusted to what I’m doing,” he said. “I started realizing that it’s not about introducing something new, but it’s about building on what’s already done and these icons. [This collection] was about keeping it simple. Life was already stressful as it was, with people losing their lives, companies, brands and homes.”

The collection retains much of the brand’s workwear elements, as well as its sustainability ethos and Preston’s affinity for reworking workwear pieces. Denim pieces from past collections were revived as light wash patchwork jackets and jeans, while raw denim makes an appearance also as a denim jacket and jeans that bear details nodding to Preston’s collaboration with Levi’s.

He also dabbled with a bright shade of purple on numerous pieces, including a garment-dyed hoodie, worker pants and trucker jackets, as well as a life-preserving vest paired with off-white pants and a nylon open-back blazer, a popular silhouette for the brand that’s also offered in black.

Men’s pieces take on an oversized shape with drop shoulders on collared shirts, longer pant lengths and 3-D pockets on cargo pants and vests, but Preston pointed to three-quarter-zip polo shirts as what he would wear personally as his uniform and as a reflection of where he is in life.

The designer cut back on his accessories offering, focusing more on his Toolbox bag that takes the shape of a hard camera case. He also incorporated spirit-level technology used in construction on his new Level heel that has a liquid bubble on the heel to show the wearer is standing level, and in his Gentle Monster eyewear collaboration that has the bubble on the side of the glasses.